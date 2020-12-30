TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.37 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002412 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $36.25 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00292843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.