Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NILSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 97,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,971. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $35.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

