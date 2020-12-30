Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to report sales of $1.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $1.73 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10).

Several analysts have issued reports on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 174,277 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 636,675 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.25% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APVO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,277. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $157.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 7.58.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

