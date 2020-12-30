Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.56. Xcel Brands shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 28,371 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xcel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
About Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.
