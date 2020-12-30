IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $189.67

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.67 and last traded at $189.27, with a volume of 2366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.58.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.71.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $94,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

