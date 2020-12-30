IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $189.67

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.67 and last traded at $189.27, with a volume of 2366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.58.
IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $94,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.
