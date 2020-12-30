iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,615 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average daily volume of 2,236 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.39. 97,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,882. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 755.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,919,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,080,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

