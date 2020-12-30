Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.04

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 1845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Get Vericel alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,930.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 66.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,842,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.