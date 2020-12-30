Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.10

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 1406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

GATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

In other Gatos Silver news, Director Janice Stairs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

