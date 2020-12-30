Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.29

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.29 and last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after buying an additional 165,780 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 614,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,493 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

