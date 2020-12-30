Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.15. 41,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

