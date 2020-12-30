Grin Reaches Market Cap of $17.96 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Grin has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $11.40 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, LBank, Hotbit and BitForex. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 61,489,440 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Coinall, Hotbit, TradeOgre, BitForex, KuCoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.