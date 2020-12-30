Safe Haven 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $511,628.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $511,628.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00447717 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

