Zacks: Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. B. Riley initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $32.96. 4,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,648. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

