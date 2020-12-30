Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $36.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

LSCC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,566 shares of company stock valued at $306,302 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $2,292,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

