Analysts Set Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Target Price at $19.50

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Tricida alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Mckague bought 10,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Tricida by 50.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tricida by 100.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TCDA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 5,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts predict that Tricida will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.