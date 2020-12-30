Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $32.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.93.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

GOLF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. 239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 113.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after buying an additional 3,627,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $7,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

