Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) PT at C$17.45

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$686.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

