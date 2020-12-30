Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $550.37 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Maker has a total market cap of $550.37 million and approximately $44.95 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $551.84 or 0.01963961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, OKEx and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00292044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 997,332 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX, HitBTC, OasisDEX, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Gate.io, CoinMex and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

