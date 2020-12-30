PressOne (PRS) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. PressOne has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $30,521.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00292044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PressOne is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

