Tap (XTP) Price Up 132.3% This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Tap has a total market cap of $78.47 million and approximately $200,885.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 132.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00292044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.