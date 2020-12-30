Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.55.

SIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

TSE:SIA opened at C$13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$937.88 million and a PE ratio of -63.02. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.85 and a twelve month high of C$19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.45.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$166.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.62%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

