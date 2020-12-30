Color Platform Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $960,263.37 and approximately $32.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,115.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.01256788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00248620 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.