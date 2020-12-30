Bitzeny Trading 40.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $106,260.64 and $30.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00448956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.