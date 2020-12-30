Hyperion (HYN) Trading 48.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 48.6% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Bibox. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and approximately $50,188.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00187057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00583258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00312302 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00052976 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

