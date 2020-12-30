Arionum (ARO) Hits Market Cap of $89,618.05

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $89,618.05 and approximately $31.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,115.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $734.94 or 0.02613993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00448956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.01256788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00570736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00228174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

