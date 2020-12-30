Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.32). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

NYSE:INSP opened at $191.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,631.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,840,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

