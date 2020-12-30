LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Receives $5.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,997.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 19,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. LiveXLive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

