Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives $10.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE CSPR opened at $6.14 on Friday. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $248.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

