Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives $10.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.10.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.
NYSE CSPR opened at $6.14 on Friday. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $248.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.
