Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.72. 524,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 711,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

