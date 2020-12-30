Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) were down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 14,335,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,653,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $540.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

