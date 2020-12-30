Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 356,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 466,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $805.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.61.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $145,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.