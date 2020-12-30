Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price Up 6%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 280,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 376,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

GCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King upped their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

The firm has a market cap of $439.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genesco by 2,445.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Genesco by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 351.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

