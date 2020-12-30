Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Trading Up 5.7%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 221,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 184,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.