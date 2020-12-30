Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $28.96. Approximately 853,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 824,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $221.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 18.93%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 147,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 222,712 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 474.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,993 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

