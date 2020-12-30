0xBitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $792,731.03 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $792,731.03 and $947,590.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00290435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

