Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $305.02 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $305.02 million and $124.15 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00290435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,579,369 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.