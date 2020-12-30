Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TALO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $587.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

