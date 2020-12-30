Idea Chain Coin (ICH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.77 Million

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00005653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $81.27 million and $2.77 million worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00187299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00584352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00313010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00052870 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.