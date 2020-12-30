Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020


Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTOIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $36.35 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

