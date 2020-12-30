Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTOIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $36.35 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.