AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 64,419 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

