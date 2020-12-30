AnarchistsPrime Price Hits $0.0001 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.