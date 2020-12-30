Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.40. Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 14,177,588 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The company has a market cap of £50.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.34.

About Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

