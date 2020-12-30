Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Down to $375.00

Shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $375.00, but opened at $360.00. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $369.00, with a volume of 26,319 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Helical plc (HLCL.L) from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 378.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 326.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £447.02 million and a P/E ratio of 31.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Helical plc (HLCL.L) Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

