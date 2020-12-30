Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Down to $850.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $850.00, but opened at $822.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at $850.00, with a volume of 4,067 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £451.11 million and a PE ratio of 32.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 779.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 691.32.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities analysts expect that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.9999209 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ben Thompson bought 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £298.40 ($389.86). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 221 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595.62 ($2,084.69). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 582 shares of company stock valued at $436,760.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

