Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OR. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,698,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 268,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

