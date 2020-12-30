#MetaHash (MHC) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020


#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $5.75 million and $393,462.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000783 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026001 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00133821 BTC.
  • Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00188057 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.00583670 BTC.
  • InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314220 BTC.
  • Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020032 BTC.
  • Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00052652 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,455,459,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,286,068,402 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

