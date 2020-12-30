Dragonchain Market Cap Reaches $14.46 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and $272,831.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00284681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,735,596 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRGNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.