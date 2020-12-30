CanYaCoin Price Tops $0.0051 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange and IDAX. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 74.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $489,790.85 and approximately $18,388.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00285718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, IDAX, Cryptopia and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

