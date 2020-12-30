Centric Cash (CNS) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $115,467.34 and approximately $166,433.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.