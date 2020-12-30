Perpetual Protocol (PERP) One Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $18.40 million and $1.11 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00133589 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00187693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00583447 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00052544 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,580,913 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

